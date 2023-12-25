S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,854 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned about 0.49% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCQ traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $19.26. 1,067,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,623. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.92. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $19.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0632 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

