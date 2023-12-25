S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $254.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.59.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

