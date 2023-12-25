S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,394 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,321 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Intel by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Intel by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 87,626 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of Intel by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.97.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.00. 30,095,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,830,816. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average is $36.91. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $202.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

