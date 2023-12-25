S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.8% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 31.1% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% in the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 5.9% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 12.9% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 514,683 shares of company stock valued at $198,366,316. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $424.10. 1,759,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $337.69 and a 1 year high of $427.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

