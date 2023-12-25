S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 2,931 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises about 2.2% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 110.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 190.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.20. 2,279,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,948,966. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.10. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.14 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

