S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 2,936 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC decreased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,866 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,584,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,562,000 after purchasing an additional 468,749 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,193,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,552,000 after purchasing an additional 136,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,373 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,520,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,880,000 after purchasing an additional 72,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JLL traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $184.69. The stock had a trading volume of 158,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,441. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.40. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $188.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.34). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.43.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

