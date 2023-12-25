S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 398 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at about $334,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 575,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,261,000 after purchasing an additional 213,848 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,446,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 192,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,770,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH stock traded up $2.29 on Monday, reaching $458.19. 376,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,900. The company has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $286.79 and a 1 year high of $462.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $417.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.93.

Read Our Latest Report on PH

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.