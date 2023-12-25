S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 446 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM traded up $1.36 on Monday, hitting $162.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,442,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,988. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.75. The firm has a market cap of $148.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.77. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $166.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

