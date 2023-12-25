Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,958 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total value of $3,991,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,516,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,461,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total transaction of $3,991,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,516,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,461,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $2,015,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at $11,767,434.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 847,875 shares of company stock worth $194,305,109 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CRM traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $266.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,110,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,516,662. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.59 and a 1 year high of $268.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $257.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.51 and a 200 day moving average of $218.73.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.