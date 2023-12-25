Savers Value Village, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:SVV)

Savers Value Village’s (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, December 26th. Savers Value Village had issued 22,291,666 shares in its IPO on June 29th. The total size of the offering was $401,249,988 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

SVV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Savers Value Village from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Savers Value Village from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

Shares of NYSE:SVV opened at $16.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75. Savers Value Village has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $26.88.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $392.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.61 million. Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 2.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Savers Value Village will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Savers Value Village by 5,798.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Savers Value Village during the third quarter worth $60,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Savers Value Village during the third quarter worth $92,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Savers Value Village during the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Savers Value Village during the third quarter worth $188,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

