Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up about 0.9% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.41% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $14,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,945,000 after purchasing an additional 140,076,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 37,900,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,912,000 after acquiring an additional 484,147 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,710,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,288,000 after acquiring an additional 545,354 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,483,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,046.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,435,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,742 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.64. The company had a trading volume of 306,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,622. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $35.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.21.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.