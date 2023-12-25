Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,987. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.82 and a twelve month high of $83.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

