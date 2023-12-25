Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,288 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $32,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $82.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.82 and a twelve month high of $83.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average of $75.80.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

