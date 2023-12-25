Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,939 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $69.69. 551,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,215. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

