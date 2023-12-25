Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 802,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 120,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,216,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,094,000 after purchasing an additional 69,506 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $55.49. 1,109,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,546. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.65. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $55.74. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.