Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $17,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,958 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,502,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,836 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,199,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,172. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.23. The firm has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.40.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

