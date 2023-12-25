Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,768,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,013,000 after purchasing an additional 653,862 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,836 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,700,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,469,000 after purchasing an additional 107,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,757,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,566,000 after purchasing an additional 582,697 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,199,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,172. The firm has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.40. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $78.23.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

