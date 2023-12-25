Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 6,000 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.06% of GFL Environmental worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GFL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on GFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.18.

NYSE:GFL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.32. 838,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,475. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.73 and a beta of 1.11.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.36%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

