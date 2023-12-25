Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 66,500 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of YETI worth $11,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in YETI by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 1,104.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

YETI has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on YETI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

YETI stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,905. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.04, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.31. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $54.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $433.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.27 million. YETI had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 4.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

