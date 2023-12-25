Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of St. Joe worth $14,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new stake in St. Joe during the third quarter worth about $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in St. Joe in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in St. Joe by 4.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in St. Joe by 3.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of St. Joe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

St. Joe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JOE traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.93. 134,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,698. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 1.33. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average of $53.91.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $101.40 million during the quarter.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

St. Joe Company Profile

(Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.