Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 5,200 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Sapiens International worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,135,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after buying an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,048,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,101,000 after buying an additional 63,929 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sapiens International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 865,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,025,000 after purchasing an additional 64,887 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sapiens International by 16.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,430,000 after purchasing an additional 96,988 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Sapiens International by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 530,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 31,796 shares during the period. 27.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Sapiens International stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.20. 81,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.15. Sapiens International Co. has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $130.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.33 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPNS

Sapiens International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.