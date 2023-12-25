Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.88 Million Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.09% of StoneCo worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 27.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,437,000 after buying an additional 4,666,575 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in StoneCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,379,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,504,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in StoneCo by 85.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,404,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in StoneCo by 20.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,703,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STNE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.01. 4,225,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,176,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $643.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STNE. Barclays raised their price target on StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on StoneCo from $13.70 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.42.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

