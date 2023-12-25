Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $58.03 Million Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Chemed comprises about 2.5% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.74% of Chemed worth $58,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHE. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Chemed by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,482,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Chemed by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Chemed by 291.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Chemed by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chemed by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,873,000 after purchasing an additional 21,237 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 3,814 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.32, for a total transaction of $2,236,224.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,275.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,531 shares of company stock worth $13,596,105. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CHE traded up $6.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $593.00. 58,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,393. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $567.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $538.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.47. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $481.99 and a 52-week high of $595.19.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. Chemed had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $564.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.39 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

