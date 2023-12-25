Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $8.23 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.43.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.60. The company had a trading volume of 35,396,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,715,195. The company has a market capitalization of $223.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,163.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $143.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

