Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $19,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 102.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Brookfield by 32.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Brookfield by 39.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BN stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $40.05. 1,986,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,315. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1,334.56 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently -899.70%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at $201,910,546.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,558,058 shares of company stock worth $11,644,139. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Brookfield from $45.00 to $46.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

Get Our Latest Report on BN

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.