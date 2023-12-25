Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.14% of Genuine Parts worth $27,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.98. 452,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.48 and its 200-day moving average is $148.41. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $181.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

