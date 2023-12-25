Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,700 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Hess by 2.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Hess by 24.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its position in Hess by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hess by 4.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its position in Hess by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:HES traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.56. 1,367,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,611. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.82 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hess

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.