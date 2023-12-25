Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,350 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 5.3% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 30,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 114.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

NYSE:HDB traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $67.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,525. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $55.95 and a 1-year high of $71.76. The stock has a market cap of $124.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

