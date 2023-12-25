Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.05% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $9,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,310,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,440,000 after purchasing an additional 485,237 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after purchasing an additional 361,138 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $243,010,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,900,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,690,000 after purchasing an additional 79,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,780,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,324,000 after purchasing an additional 632,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

WPM traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $49.86. 1,663,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,541. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.99. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $223.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading

