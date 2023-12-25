Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.34% of Armstrong World Industries worth $10,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 6.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 21.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AWI shares. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.75.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

AWI traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.05. 308,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,139. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $99.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.66 and a 200 day moving average of $77.09.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $347.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.42 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 17.54%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.36%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

