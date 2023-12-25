Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,900 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after acquiring an additional 209,295,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,712,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of FedEx by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $428,563,000 after acquiring an additional 799,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2,602.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $150,775,000 after acquiring an additional 632,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $248.03. 3,347,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,426. The company has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.40. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $171.55 and a 52-week high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.63%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

