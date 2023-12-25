Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for about 1.4% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.09% of IQVIA worth $33,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 114,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 73,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.46.

Shares of IQV traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $229.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $241.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.23.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

