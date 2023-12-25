Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,929,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.12.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,856 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN traded up $4.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $846.72. The stock had a trading volume of 742,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,188. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $668.00 and a 52 week high of $887.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $818.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $796.79. The company has a market capitalization of $92.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

