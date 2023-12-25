Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $24,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.08.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.92. 3,426,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,039,773. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The stock has a market cap of $108.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.99 and its 200 day moving average is $80.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

