Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 12,000 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,628,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,435. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.60. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $91.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.43.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

