Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 19,638 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,638 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.11% of Green Plains worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 52.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 36,791 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter worth about $420,000.

GPRE traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Green Plains Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.65.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $892.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.27) earnings per share. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPRE. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In other Green Plains news, Director James D. Anderson acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,619.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James D. Anderson purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker purchased 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $125,070.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,049,508.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,879 shares of company stock valued at $206,763. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

