Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,100 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for 1.7% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $39,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Chubb by 10.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 4.4% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 22.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 8.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $220.77. 1,004,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,441. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.46.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

