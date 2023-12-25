Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,350 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.5% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $34,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $448.22. 623,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $447.28 and its 200-day moving average is $445.11.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. UBS Group started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.