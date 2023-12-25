Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 266,074 Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,074 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bowlero were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOWL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Bowlero by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 159.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Bowlero from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Bowlero from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bowlero from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Bowlero Price Performance

BOWL stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,897. Bowlero Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.28.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $227.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.51 million. Bowlero had a return on equity of 134.05% and a net margin of 12.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bowlero Profile

(Free Report)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.