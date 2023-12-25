Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 29,900 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,900 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $18,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 50.3% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,675 shares of company stock worth $1,061,604. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,115,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,297,142. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.21. The firm has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

