Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 40,000 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Haemonetics worth $10,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 305,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the second quarter worth $435,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Haemonetics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 24,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at $902,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. bought a new position in Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at $322,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Shares of NYSE HAE traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.00. The company had a trading volume of 276,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,757. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.87 and its 200-day moving average is $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $72.26 and a 52 week high of $95.26.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $318.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.18 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.33%. Equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

