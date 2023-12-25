Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Brewster Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC now owns 161,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 897,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,447,000 after acquiring an additional 27,582 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.88. 1,811,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,544. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

