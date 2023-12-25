Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 7,500 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $30,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after buying an additional 685,745 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at $10,809,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCEP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.79.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,149. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.55. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $53.53 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

