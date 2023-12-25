Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,175 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STX. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $245,374,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,032,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $92,189,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $482,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,010,254,000 after acquiring an additional 837,041 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,093. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $4,890,942.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,009,156.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $637,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,346 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,554 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.16. 1,003,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,501. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $87.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.23.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.