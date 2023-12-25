SEI Investments (SEIC) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.46 on January 9th

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43.

SEI Investments has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 32 consecutive years. SEI Investments has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SEI Investments to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $64.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.65. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.19 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $476.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $1,754,124.54. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,029,315 shares in the company, valued at $479,992,450.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $281,859.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,030,834 shares in the company, valued at $481,609,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,754,124.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,029,315 shares in the company, valued at $479,992,450.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,967 shares of company stock worth $2,553,576. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Ossiam lifted its position in SEI Investments by 98.9% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in SEI Investments by 121.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

