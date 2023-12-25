Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,402 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Shell by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 96,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,475,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,120,000 after acquiring an additional 401,115 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

SHEL stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $65.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,487,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,966,285. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.75 and its 200 day moving average is $63.36. The company has a market cap of $218.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

