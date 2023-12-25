Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) versus GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Head-To-Head Contrast

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) and Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GAMCO Investors and Siebert Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Investors $258.75 million 1.93 $65.56 million $2.55 7.76 Siebert Financial $67.17 million 1.02 -$1.99 million $0.16 10.81

GAMCO Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Siebert Financial. GAMCO Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Siebert Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.6% of GAMCO Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 81.2% of GAMCO Investors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 60.0% of Siebert Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GAMCO Investors and Siebert Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Investors 27.08% 41.96% 27.29% Siebert Financial 8.97% 11.25% 0.83%

Risk & Volatility

GAMCO Investors has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Siebert Financial has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GAMCO Investors and Siebert Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAMCO Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Siebert Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

GAMCO Investors beats Siebert Financial on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ggcp Holdings Llc.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services. The company also offers self-directed retirement accounts, as well as lends customers a portion of the market value of marginable securities held in the customer's account. In addition, the company provides data technology platform that offers various services, such as email and messaging, market data systems and third party trading systems, business productivity tools, and customer relationship management systems. Further, it offers a Robo-Advisor platform that provides clients with an automated wealth management solution; and various insurance products, such as fixed annuities, personal insurance, property and casualty insurance, natural disaster insurance, and life and disability. The company has 12 branch offices in the United States. Siebert Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida. Siebert Financial Corp. was formerly a subsidiary of Kennedy Cabot Acquisition, LLC.

