Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Buys 349 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.52. 414,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,187. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.40 and a fifty-two week high of $105.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.14 and a 200-day moving average of $97.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

