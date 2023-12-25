Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,071 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,604,000 after buying an additional 4,497,594 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $511,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,245 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $223.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,368,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,026. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.07. The company has a market capitalization of $128.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.21.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

