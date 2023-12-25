Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Sells 70 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up about 1.1% of Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 294.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 791.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 51.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GD. UBS Group began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $254.10. The stock had a trading volume of 650,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,406. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

